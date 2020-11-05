Another 50 COVID-19 deaths reported in NC; new cases once again surpass 2,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the eighth time in nine days, North Carolina has at least 2,000 new COVID cases reported.

The 2,425 new cases reported Wednesday does not even rank in the top 10 in daily new case counts – North Carolina had more new cases on eight separate days in October.

But the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases has once again hit an all-time high at 2,381.

It’s the sixth-straight day that number has been above 2,300 after not getting anywhere near that high from March 3 through Oct. 27.

North Carolina health officials also reported another 50 deaths – a day after there was a single-day record of 67 deaths reported.

The 117 deaths is the highest two-day total the state has experienced amid the pandemic.

The percent positive remains higher than state leaders would prefer — it’s at 7.4 percent Wednesday, the third straight day it’s increased from the previous day.

Hospitalizations increased by 11 from Tuesday and the third straight day it’s risen.

The increase has been 48 since a relative dip of 1,138 on Halloween.

Here’s the local breakdown of deaths:

Gates 172 – 3 deaths

Dare 400 – 3 deaths

Currituck 232 – 4 deaths

Pasquotank 909 – 35 deaths

Perquimans 266 – 4 deaths

Bertie 743 – 21 deaths

Camden 144 – 3 deaths

Hertford 873—35 deaths

Chowan 546 – 15 deaths

