Andrew Brown Jr. funeral set for Monday with Sharpton eulogy

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP/WAVY) — A funeral will be held next week for Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.

Lawyers for Brown’s family said that the funeral will be held Monday in Elizabeth City.

Other details of the arrangements were still being settled.

Brown was shot and killed last week by Pasquotank County deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants at a Perry Street home.

Relative Lee Ferebee said Brown’s family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy because they felt the civil rights leader would honor his legacy.

Protesters have taken to the streets for seven days in a row, demonstrating and demanding authorities release body camera footage of the shooting.

The FBI announced Tuesday that it’s launching a federal civil rights investigation into the case.

An FBI spokesperson released a statement via email Tuesday: “Agents will work closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office also released a statement Tuesday calling for a special prosecutor to handle all matters related to the shooting.

“This would help assure the community and Mr. Brown’s family that a decision on pursuing criminal charges is conducted without bias,” Cooper said in the statement.

Cooper said bringing in a special prosecutor aligns with a recommended change in law from the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice.

“… I believe the law should be changed to help ensure it,” Cooper said.

An effort is also underway to get the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to release body camera footage from the shooting.

So far, only the family has been able to view a 20-second clip of body camera footage. They have expressed frustration that they only saw a redacted version from one deputy’s body camera.

The family still wants to see all of the body camera video. The media, including WAVY-TV 10, will be in court on Wednesday asking for the video to be released.