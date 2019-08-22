And on the 7th hole, lightning struck!

MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) – Some pretty incredible photos from the Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill in Moyock are making the rounds on social media.

Lightning struck hole number 7 as a storm blew through the area Tuesday night and left behind a cool pattern on the green that looks a lot like tree branches.

Photo courtesy: Eagle Creek Golf Club in Moyock, N.C.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler saw the photos and confirmed it looked like a lightning strike.

The owner of the club shared pictures with 10 On Your Side that were taken by a member of the maintenance team.

They are describing what happened as “an almighty hole in one.”

We at EAGLE CREEK GOLF CLUB would like to congratulate GOD on his almighty hole in 1 On hole #7 not sure what tees he… Posted by EAGLE CREEK GOLF CLUB AND GRILL on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

The club says there was minimal damage to the green and that it just moved the hole a little.

Owner Tim Paasch says the Facebook post has been seen by more than 1.6 million people already.