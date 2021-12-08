America’s largest grocery retailer bringing high-tech fulfillment center to NC

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — America’s largest grocery retailer will build a high-tech fulfillment center in North Carolina.

The Kroger Company is building the fulfillment center, which will create nearly 700 jobs over the next five years in support of the logistics facility established in Concord, Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

“As e-commerce continues to grow, I’m pleased Kroger will locate this highly advanced fulfillment center in our state,” said Governor Cooper. “From our hard-working and skilled people to our advanced transportation networks and overall business climate, North Carolina offers the right ingredients for a modern business to succeed.”

The Kroger Co. serves customers through Kroger, Harris Teeter, Ralphs, and Fred Meyer.

“The acceleration of our delivery business continues with the development of an additional customer fulfillment center, advancing our commitment to creating career opportunities and serving shoppers fresh food fast through interconnected, automated, and innovative facilities and last-mile solutions across America,” said Gabriel Arreaga, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief supply chain officer. “We thank Governor Roy Cooper for his collaboration and support of this project, and the company looks forward to serving new and existing customers across North Carolina.”

Average pay should exceed Cabarrus County’s average salary of $41,255.

This project will be facilitated by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $820.8 million.

“Kroger’s selection of Concord and Cabarrus County for this large fulfillment center is welcome news for our region,” said N.C. Senator Paul Newton. “These new jobs and investments will help many families in our area for years to come.”