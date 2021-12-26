AMBER Alert issued for three NC children who were taken after shooting kills man

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — An AMBER Alert has been issued after Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputies said a man was killed and three children who lived at the home were taken by the suspect.

Deputies responded on Christmas Day at 10:06 p.m. to a shooting call in the 800 block of Davistown-Mercer Road in Pinetops. When they arrived, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds. His girlfriend, who witnessed the shooting, was able to tell deputies who was responsible for the shooting and why.

Officials said Orlando Quantrel McNair left the home with the girlfriend’s children, of which he is the father. The AMBER Alert was issued for:

Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr., Black male, 14 years old, 5-foot-1, 120 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

Tramiyus La’Trell McNair Black male, 11 years old, 5-foot-0, 100 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

Jayden Lawrence Braddy Black male, 9 years old, 4-foot-8, 90 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

Officials said McNair is believed to be driving a silver 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with NC Tag THP5737. If you know the whereabouts of the children or McNair or if you have any information, contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.

Officials said the shooting was a domestic incident. No further details were released, including the name of the person who died in the shooting.