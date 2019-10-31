Missing 3-year-old NC girl abducted on her birthday found safe

SCOTLAND Co., N.C. (WSPA) — North Carolina deputies say a missing 3-year-old has been found safe.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office says Allyson turned 3 on Wednesday – the same day she went missing.

Immediate release: minor child, Allyson Oxendine, reported missing October 30, 2019, has been located and is alive. No… Posted by Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Unit on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Deputies say the little girl was last seen in Laurel Hill, N.C., which is located near the South Carolina state line.

Allyson has brown hair and eyes. She’s about 3 feet tall and weighs 32 pounds. Authorities say she was last seen wearing pink pants, a purple shirt, and Croc slip-on shoes. She was with two white dogs.