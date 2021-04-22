PELHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The 7-week-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert out of Caswell County on Thursday was found safe. Her parents are in custody, Sgt. Greg Ingram told sister station WGHP.

The Amber Alert was issued just before 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities believed Jupiter Aria Caudle was abducted by 42-year-old Jody Allan Caudle and 24-year-old Taylor Ann Crawford.

Ingram confirmed to WGHP that the two suspects are Jupiter’s parents. The two appeared before a judge on April 20, when a non-custody order was signed.

It wasn’t immediately known what, if any, charges Caudle and Crawford may face.