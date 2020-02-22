Missing N.C. infant found dead; mother arrested

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – A missing 6-month-old baby boy missing from the Mecklenburg County area, near Charlotte has been found dead.

According to the Matthews Police Department, at approximately 4:03 a.m., on Saturday, February 22, 2020, the deceased infant was located by officers in the Sharon Memorial Park located at 5716 Monroe Rd. Charlotte, North Carolina.

The infant was confirmed by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiners Office to be the missing 6-month-old Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson.

The Matthews Police Department said Chi-Liam and his mother, 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown, have been missing from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews since about 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police then reported Tamara Brown was arrested near Galleria Boulevard for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official.

Prior to her arrest, police say she may be suffering from a mental health disability and was last seen walking in Uptown Charlotte around noon Friday.

Police say Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson was not with his mother when they arrested her Friday night at about 10:00 p.m.

