Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy abducted from Person County, NC

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for a 1-year-old abducted from Person County.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 1-year-old Gabriel Newman. The child has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 2-foot-6 and weighs around 21 points. He was last seen wearing a black and white Nike outfit with shorts with a black and white Nike logo, the alert said.

The abductor is believed to be Gregory Wendell Newman. He is about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. He has black dreadlocks and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a dollar sign over his right eye, the words “love and hate” tattooed over his hands, and a tattoo of the letter “G” on his right arm. he was last seen wearing a white shirt with flames on it and light-colored jeans with patches. He also had on a scarf covering his hair, the alert said.

Authorities believe they’re driving north on N.C. 97 toward Danville, Virginia. They’re in a black Volkswagen Passat with North Carolina tags TDL8320.

Anyone with information should call 911.

