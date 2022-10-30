ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An AMBER Alert is in effect in Asheboro for two missing children.

Londyn Williams, 4, and Deshawn Williams, 2, are both being reported as missing as of Sunday evening.

The reported vehicle involved is a black 2019 Dodge Durango with a North Carolina license plate number of “JMY3236“.

Londyn Williams is described as follows:

4-years-old

Black female

3 feet 4 inches tall

40 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a purple panda sweater with jeggings with cats on the feet

Deshawn Williams is described as follows:

2-years-old

Black male

2 feet 10 inches tall

28 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a red and white shirt with tan slacks

The children are believed to be with the following three individuals:

Deshawn Devone Williams A 25-year-old Black male 5 feet 11 inches tall 230 pounds Brown hair Brown eyes Wearing a black hoodie and black ski mask

Williams Dominic Markel A 20-year-old Black male 5 feet 8 inches tall 140 pounds Black hair Brown eyes Wearing a black hoodie and black ski mask

Haley Sue Harrah No description is currently available



This is a developing story.