Amazon bringing 6,000 jobs to NC, pay starts at $18 an hour

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amazon says it’s bringing more than 6,000 jobs to North Carolina, including its factory in Garner.

The company announced plans for 125,000 warehouse and transportation jobs nationwide. The positions will pay between $18 and $22.50 an hour, plus health benefits and 401(k). As employees fight for better working conditions, CBS 17’s Joseph Holloway asked the vice president of transportation services David Bozeman what he’d say to anyone concerned about that.

“Safety is our number one concern for our employees so we pride ourselves in our environments,” Bozeman said.

The company says it’ll pay college tuition for employees and they’re spending $1.2 billion on this initiative.

“They can also look and say hey…I want to start a career with Amazon. I’m gonna get my education. I’m gonna get my degree,” said Bozeman.

A lot of people looking for work are wanting to know where potential employers stand on requiring a COVID-19 vaccine. Amazon says it’s paying employees to take the shot but not forcing them to do it.

“We don’t require or mandate vaccinations but we really strongly encourage that all our employees get vaccinated,” Bozeman said.

The jobs are both full-time and part-time. Apply here: Amazon Jobs Hiring Now – Hourly & Shift Jobs @ Amazon.