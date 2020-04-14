All 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gates County have now recovered

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Gates County health officials announced that all four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county have recovered.

Health officials shared the good news on social media Monday afternoon.

Gov. Roy Cooper says lifting his executive orders now to combat COVID-19 would be a “catastrophe,” as experts say it would increase the likelihood of hospitals exceeding capacity next month.

As of Monday, there were 4,816 cases in the state, with 313 current hospitalizations and 86 total deaths.

63,388 people have been tested so far statewide.

“We continue to see the spread of the virus accelerate through North Carolina but at a much slower pace because people are following the executive orders on social distancing,” Cooper said. “These models show consistently that our executive orders work and that wholesale lifting of those orders would be a catastrophe.”

