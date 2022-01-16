ALERT DAY: Temperatures climb as winter storm moves into central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sunday is a CBS 17 STORM TEAM ALERT DAY as we track wintry weather across central North Carolina. Precipitation began early this morning for our southern counties, and continued to lift north during the morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through midnight for most of central North Carolina. This is where we expect a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Be ready for slick roads and some tricky travel.

For most of the warning area, around 1-2 inches of snow is possible, with some locally higher amounts north and west of the Triangle. Ice accumulations of one-tenth of an inch to possibly three-tenths of an inch could accumulate, leading to downed trees and power outages.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of the Coastal Plain and those along the I-95 corridor. This is where accumulations will be lighter, but slick roads will still be possible.

On top of all the cold and wintry mess, winds will be strong with gusts near 40 miles per hour possible. Gusty winds along with any ice accumulation could lead to downed trees and power lines.

Morning temperatures started out in the mid-20s to near 30° with a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. At lunchtime, temperatures are ranging from the mid 20s for those along the Virginia border, to the upper 20s in the Triangle, to above the freezing mark in the Sandhills.

While there was some snow to start, we won’t be enjoying a snowy scene across central North Carolina. The main concern for the first half of the day will be freezing rain. Ice will continue to accumulate, especially in areas that stay below the freezing mark. Eventually, we’ll see a transition over to a cold rain as we move into this afternoon. The system will move out later tonight, and while it will be dry Monday morning, temperatures will be cold enough to refreeze some of the moisture on area roads.

If you do have to get out on Sunday, be safe and bundle up before you go. The strong winds will make the already cold temperatures feel more like the teens during the morning and the 20s in the afternoon. It will be a good day to stay home and stay warm.

Follow the CBS 17 Storm Team on social media for the latest weather updates:

Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein: Twitter, Facebook & Instagram

Meteorologist Bill Reh: Twitter & Facebook & Instagram

Meteorologist Melissa Le Fevre: Twitter & Facebook & Instagram

Weather & Traffic Anchor Laura Smith: Twitter & Facebook

Meteorologist Rachel Duensing: Twitter & Facebook & Instagram

This forecast was prepared by the CBS 17 Storm Team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smartphone apps.