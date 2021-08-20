Albemarle Regional Health Services to offer third COVID vaccine dose

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Albemarle Regional Health Services is set to start offering appointments for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on August 23.

The third dose is meant for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals living in the eight-county region. Health officials with the CDC and NC DHHS are only recommended that those immunocompromised individuals get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, not the Johnson & Johnson.

