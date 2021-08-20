Albemarle Regional Health Services to offer third COVID vaccine dose

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Albemarle Regional Health Services is set to start offering appointments for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on August 23.

The third dose is meant for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals living in the eight-county region. Health officials with the CDC and NC DHHS are only recommended that those immunocompromised individuals get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, not the Johnson & Johnson.

