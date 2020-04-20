Live Now
Albemarle Regional Health Services reports first COVID-19 death

North Carolina

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services reported its first COVID-19-related death Monday.

The person who died from complications of the novel coronavirus is a Pasquotank County resident over the age of 65, health division officials said.

The health district will not be releasing any further information about the case to protect the family’s privacy.

“It is with deep regret that we make this announcement and we extend our deepest condolences
to the individual’s family and friends,” states R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA, Health Director. “It is still
important for our community to practice prevention measures needed to slow the spread
of COVID-19, especially handwashing, sanitation, and social distancing.”

There are a total of 6,764 cases across 93 counties in North Carolina as of Monday. The state reported 5,859 on Friday.

Pasquotank County reported 32 cases as of Monday.

