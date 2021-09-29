Albemarle Regional Health Services hosting Pfizer booter shot clinics in Pasquotank, Currituck Counties

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) is offering Pfizer booters shots in Pasquotank and Currituck Counties.
The ARHS Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot schedule is as follows:
- Pasquotank County
- Elizabeth City – Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park (1049 Consolidated Rd.)
- Oct. 6
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Currituck County
- Maple Park (208 Airport Road)
- Oct. 7
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The CDC recommends community members get the Pfizer booster shot if you are:
- 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after they have completed their full series of Pfizer shots,
- 50–64 years old with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after they have completed their full series of Pfizer shots,
- 18–49 years old with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and
- 18-64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
