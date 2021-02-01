COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening this week in North Carolina, Albemarle Health prioritizing NC residents

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) announced it is holding several first dose and second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

Health officials had to cancel several first dose Moderna clinics last week because of inclement weather.

The drive through clinics are provided on a first come, first served basis, and are currently serving the following priority groups:

Group 1 – Healthcare workers

Group 2 – Individuals 65 and older

ARHS tweeted they will serve people from out-of-state, but only after all North Carolina residents who want a vaccine have gotten theirs. Many Virginia residents have recently gone down to northeast North Carolina to get shots.

ARHS COVID vaccine supplies are designated for North Carolina residents. While we cannot refuse service, we will only serve residents from other states, including Virginia, after ALL NC residents have been served and only IF vaccines are available after others have been served. — ARHS_NC (@ARHS_NC) February 1, 2021

ARHS serves the counties of Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Bertie, Gates and Hertford. Officials are asking that only people who live in the ARHS region and are included in the current priority groups attend one of the following clinics.

ARHS FIRST Dose Clinics Monday, February 1, 2021

County Location Monday, February 1 Bertie Bertie County High School

715 US HWY 13 North Windsor, NC 27983 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Camden Camden County Library 104 Investors Way

Camden, NC 27921 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Chowan American Legion

1317 W Queen St. Edenton, NC 27932 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Currituck Maple Park (Near YMCA)

208 Airport Road

Maple NC 27956 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m.

ARHS FIRST Dose Clinics Tuesday, February 2, 2021

County Location Tuesday, February 2 Gates

Gates County Health Department

29 Medical Center Rd.

Gates, 27937 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Hertford Roanoke Chowan Community College

109 Community College Rd.

Ahoskie, NC 27910 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Pasquotank Elizabeth City Regional Airport

1049 Consolidated Rd.

Elizabeth City, NC 27909 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Perquimans

Perquimans County

Recreation Center

Granby St., Hertford, NC 27944 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m.

If you already received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, please register at one of these links below for the second dose. ARHS says it plans to use the information from this survey to share information on clinic locations and times and will be used for communication only.

Links to register for second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine:

Be sure to bring the vaccine card you received when you got your first shot with you. If you do not have your card, you may receive delays or be turned away and rescheduled.

The date on your card noting when your second dose is due is the suggested date for your second dose. It can be administered after that date, or four days prior to that date.

ARHS SECOND Dose Moderna Clinics Wednesday, February 3, 2021

County Location Wednesday, February 3 Bertie Bertie County High School

715 US HWY 13 North Windsor, NC 27983 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Camden Camden Intermediate School – 123 Noblitt Dr.

Camden, NC 27921 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Chowan American Legion

1317 W Queen St. Edenton, NC 27932 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Currituck Maple Park (Near YMCA)

208 Airport Road

Maple NC 27956 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m.

ARHS SECOND Dose Moderna Clinics Thursday, February 4, 2021

County Location Thursday, February 4 Gates

Gates County Health Department

29 Medical Center Rd.

Gates, 27937 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Hertford Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater

125 Edgewood Dr.

Ahoskie, NC 27910 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Perquimans Perquimans County

Recreation Center

Granby St., Hertford, NC 27944 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m.

As of January 29, ARHS says it has administered 24,835 first doses of the COVID-19 VACCINE AND 2,928 second doses.

Look for updated vaccine schedules on the ARHS social media pages, website, or by calling 1-833-640-SHOT (7468).