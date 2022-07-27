PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Albemarle Electric Corporation announced they will be conducting a planned power outage on Friday morning.

The outage will take place at 7 a.m. on July 29 to make emergency repairs and affected members’ power will be off for approximately 30 minutes.

Roads and adjacent areas in Perquimans County that will be affected include:

New Hope

Old Neck

Winfall

Lake

Swamp

Chinquapin

Hickory Cross

Turnpike

Ainsley

A small section of Chowan County will also be affected.

Perquimans County Emergency Services is asking residents to share the information with friends and family who could be affected by this outage.