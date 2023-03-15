PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — County officials in Perquimans say they are in need of new volunteers for the Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging.

Established back in 1973, the organization responds to the needs of older and disabled residents in the area.

Perquimans County Sheriff White and Chief Deputy Reid recently participated in delivering meals to local homebound residents as part of the Meals on Wheels program.

To volunteer and help out your resident in need, call 252-426-8482 or click here.