ELIZABETH CITY N.C. (WAVY) — The Albemarle Area United Way has been awarded a $10,000 matching grant from the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation.

According to the United Way, the funds will be used by its Community Care Collaborative (CCC) to provide assistance for local residents facing a temporary emergency crisis.

Launched in 2019, the program has helped over 1,600 households across Pasquotank, Camden, Perquimans and Gates Counties.

“These funds will be critical to enabling us to continue the good work we’ve started, especially in the wake of the pandemic and inflation challenges, ” said Executive Director Bill Blake. “I have no doubt folks will contribute to positively impact our friends and neighbors.”

The organization hopes to secure $10,000 in contributions from individuals or businesses by Dec. 31 to secure the match.

Donations can be mailed to AAUW at P.O. Box 293, Elizabeth City, NC 27907 or made online at www.aaunitedway.org by selecting Community Care Collaborative.