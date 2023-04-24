ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Albemarle Area United Way is hosting its 5th annual Bocce, Beer and Bites event.

The event is on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. at Waterfront Park, 508 S Water Street, Elizabeth City.

During this event, 48 teams compete in the double elimination bocce tournament consisting of 4-person teams.

Teams such as Chewbocce will compete against the likes of Paws & Claws or Bocce S’mores and many more.

Each team member and spectator who purchases a $30 ticket receives two craft beers, a full BBQ plate, and a Kona shave ice. Meal-only tickets are $20 each, or a family of four can be purchased for a discounted rate of $70.

Complimentary bottles of water and assorted can sodas are available throughout the event.

“We’re excited to expand this very popular community fundraising event. Each year we’ve seen an increase in participation and sponsorships,” said Bill Blake, Executive Director. “Bocce is easily played by all ages and skill levels as evidenced by the fact that we’ve had four different winning teams in the past competition. Last year our 40-team brackets sold out and had folks anxious to play, hence the expansion to 48 teams for 2023.

Be sure to bring your ID and lawn chairs, bleachers and picnic tables will be on-site.

There will also be a chance to win the 50/50 raffle, kettle corn and girl scout cookies have been added to anyone interested.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website at aaunitedway.org/bbb or contact Alexandra Lekki at 252-333-1510.