Albemarle area officials send warning after increase in drug overdoses

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Emergency management officials in the Albemarle area are warning people of a potentially lethal supply of drugs circulating in the community.

Officials with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management say there has been an increase in dangerous and deadly drug overdoses in the last week.

“This Public Awareness Announcement is to alert the public there is a supply of potentially lethal drugs present in our community and that the use of this substance could lead to death,” the agency wrote.

Anyone who needs help with substance abuse can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Latest Posts: