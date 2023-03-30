KING, N.C. (WGHP) – An iconic aircraft of the Vietnam War is now part of a Veterans memorial.

A UH-1 Huey now rests high on a pedestal at The American Legion Post 290 on Main Street in King, North Carolina. The Huey which was used in Vietnam, Desert Storm and the Iraq War was placed on the site in December.

Wednesday, on National Vietnam Veterans Day, the aircraft memorial was officially dedicated.

Members of the post have been working for more than a decade to create the memorial.

About 6,000 Huey helicopters were manufactured for use during the Vietnam War.