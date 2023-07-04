AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — It’s not exactly canine couture, but it could potentially save the life of a police dog.

The Ahoskie Police Department’s K9 Adam has received a bullet and stab protective vest courtesy of the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a charitable organization whose mission is to provide protective vest to dogs in law enforcement and other related agencies.

Since 2009, the nonprofit has provided over 5,077 vest to K9s all over the U.S. For more information about the organization visit www.vik9s.org.