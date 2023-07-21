RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – An Ahoskie man has been federally charged after allegedly shooting at a deputy in Hertford County.

According to a press release, 41-year-old Talametrius Kenyon Spruill allegedly fired four shots at a Hertford County Sheriff’s Deputy who responded to a call for a suspicious person on July 16. The deputy was not injured during the incident.

Spruill then fled the scene on foot following the incident and was then arrested on July 17.

Spruill could face up to 180 months in prison on the federal charges.