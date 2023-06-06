CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a day after a pack of up to 150 dirt bikers and ATV riders sped through Raleigh, Chapel Hill police announced several arrests following similar recent cases in their town.

The incident Sunday in Raleigh originated in Durham and the group of riders later returned to Durham, Raleigh police said.

Chapel Hill police said Monday that over recent weekends, a group of several dozen ATV and dirt bike drivers have come into downtown Chapel Hill via Fordham Boulevard and Franklin Street. Fordham Boulevard/U.S. 501 leads northeast to Durham.

Police said most in the group speed, run traffic lights, block traffic and drive onto sidewalks.

“It is extremely dangerous behavior, and it is not welcome in Chapel Hill,” Chief of Police Celisa Lehew said in a Monday news release.

Chapel Hill police said Monday that they would not chase the dirt bikers and ATV riders.

“We know from the experiences of other law enforcement agencies, the group’s goal is to get officers to chase them, while other riders record the dangerous interactions. We will not put the safety of our community at risk by allowing that,” Lehew said in the news release.

Police said the following drivers face charges in connection with dangerous driving in recent weeks: