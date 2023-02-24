RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the seventh consecutive year undergraduate tuition will remain the same across all of North Carolina.

The University of North Carolina Board of Governors announced all 16 state universities will not see an increase in tuition and fee proposals for the 2023-24 school year, voting to keep all undergraduate tuitions flat on Thursday.

In-state students will still be able to benefit from the state’s NC Promise program, one that guarantees tuition of $500 per semester at Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Western Carolina University.

The University of North Carolina System enrolls 240,000 students at 17 institutions, including the state’s 16 public universities and the nation’s first public residential high school for academically gifted students, Jane Stancill said, the University of North Carolina System’s Vice President for Communications.

“Affordability is a bedrock value of the UNC System and an integral part of our strategic plan,” UNC System President Peter Hans said. “Every qualified North Carolinian should be empowered to attend our world-class universities, to enrich their lives and build a brighter future for their families.”

However, universities did try for tuition increases.

Appalachian State, East Carolina, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina State, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, University of North Carolina at Wilmington and Western Carolina all submitted tuition increase proposals that would have affected in-state, out-of-state and graduate students.

A document of proposals submitted mainly focused on non-residents, but only minor increases were approved for graduate students and out-of-state students, Stancill said.