OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) – The Outer Banks SPCA announced last Saturday that its longest resident has finally been adopted!

According to a Facebook post, Acorn got adopted after being in the shelter for 633 days. The post continued by saying staff and volunteers have been waiting and hoping for this moment for a long time.

The organization did now mention who adopted Acorn but did say that having him find his forever home is a wish come true.