About 350 without power in Edenton, NC after truck hits power pole

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Some power customers in Edenton could be without power until midnight Friday after a truck hit a power pole on Coke Avenue near N. Broad Street.

The Town of Edenton posted Friday evening saying the outage affected Paradise Road, Eden Heights, Badham Road, North Broad from Paradise Rd to old Edenton Motors; Coke Ave, North Edenton, N. Oakum from Paradise to E. Freemason, Colonial Village, Oakdale Dr and Tyler Run.

It impacted about 350 customers, the Edenton town manager said.

The town said they requested help from the Town of Windsor Electric Department to set two new power poles.

Police said the road was closed on North Broad Street from North Oakum Street to Peanut Drive.

There were no injuries reported after the crash.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.