Abandoned structure catches fire in Perquimans County

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Fire officials are investigating after what appeared to be an abandoned structure caught fire Saturday morning.

The Perquimans County 911 call center received multiple calls about a fire on Seabreeze Road in the Holiday Island subdivision around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

A deputy was the first to arrive on scene and found what looked to be an abandoned structure in the woods on fire. They attempted to use a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze, but was unsuccessful.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the structure was “fully involved.”

Crews were on scene for four hours containing and overhauling the structure.

Fire officials did not say what type of structure it was.

The Perquimans County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

Other responding agencies included the Bethel Fire Department, Hertford Fire Department, Winfall Fire Department, the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS and Perquimans

County Emergency Management.

