A real treat: Rescue asks residents to donate pumpkins to pigs

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – With Halloween now in the rearview mirror, it’s time to consider getting rid of the jack-o’-lanterns on the porch or front steps.

A rescue group in Elizabeth City is offering nearby residents an alternative to throwing out those old pumpkins: Feed them to a pig instead.

Right Way Rescue Inc. put out a call for pumpkin donations Friday, showing some images of their rescued pigs enjoying the orange treats.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office shared the post Sunday. The department said anyone interested in donating can contact the rescue via Facebook or by texting 252-722-6700.

The rescue group posted on Facebook Monday saying they would be collecting more pumpkins again Tuesday.