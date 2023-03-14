HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) – Residents of Hatteras Island were facing an island-wide communications outage due to fiber line damage earlier this afternoon.
Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative sent out a tweet at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday saying, communications have been restored on the island.
Repair crews were dispatched by Brightspeed.
Officials released a statement reminding residents that in the event of an emergency, they should text 911 rather than call. They also advise seeking help from the nearest EMS or fire station.
The Dare County Government has provided the following list on where to find help while fiber lines are being repaired:
- Dare County EMS Station 6 – Rodanthe
- Chicamacomico Banks Volunteer Fire Department Station 50 – Rodanthe
- Salvo Volunteer Fire Department Station 48 – Salvo
- Avon Volunteer Fire Department Station 46 – Avon
- Buxton Volunteer Fire Department State 44 – Buxton
- Dare County EMS Station 3 – Frisco
- Frisco Volunteer Fire Department Station 42 – Frisco
- Hatteras Volunteer Fire Department Station 40 – Hatteras
Dare County also advises residents to tune in to 99.9/101.5 FM for updates via Radio Hatteras.
