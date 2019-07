AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — A county-wide Century Link outage has caused the Ahoskie Police Department’s 911 line to be out of service.

The police department said on their Facebook page on Wednesday that emergency calls would be forwarded to Northampton County, who would then contact Ahoskie Police.

There is no word on how long the outage will be.

Please be advised that all Centry Link phone lines throughout the county are down including 911. If you try to contact… Posted by Ahoskie Police Department on Wednesday, June 12, 2019

