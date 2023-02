DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – 911 calls are being impacted on Hatteras Island in Dare County.

If you are unable to call 911, try to text 911 or seek help from Fire or EMS stations.

Dare County Emergency Management sent out a tweet around 2:21 p.m., saying that the island had 911 impacts reported.

