9-year-old girl killed, mother injured in Chowan County shooting Friday night; person of interest cooperating, investigators say

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAYY) — A 9-year-old girl was killed and her mother wounded in a shooting Friday night in Chowan County.

Authorities identified the girl on Monday as Makiia Slade, of Edenton. Her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade, was taken to the hospital after the shooting for her injuries.

The shooting happened in the area of Lynnhaven Trailer Park around 10:20 p.m., authorities say, in the southbound lanes of U.S. 17 near West Queen Street.

Makiia Slade was pronounced dead, and her mother was taken to Vidant Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office says it working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on the homicide case, and they are asking for the public’s help. A vehicle of interest was identified via witness statements, and authorities say the driver is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone who was traveling in the area of the shooting between the hours of 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday night is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 482-8484 or NCSBI at (919) 662-4500.

