83-year-old dies after rear-ending tractor-trailer in Pasquotank County

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in North Carolina say an 83-year-old man died Monday after he rear-ended a tractor-trailer in Pasquotank County.

N.C. Highway Patrol officials said James Linwood White Jr., 83, of Pasquotank, was driving a 2005 5500 model GMC truck around 11:20 a.m. when he approached a tractor-trailer that was stopped on US 158 and waiting to turn left onto Blindman Road.

White failed to stop and rear-ended the tractor-trailer then drove off the roadway.

White was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the collision.

According to N.C. troopers, speed didn’t appear to be an issue in the crash, but evidence shows White did not brake before hitting the tractor-trailer. There were no skid marks at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash to see whether White was unfocused on the road or if there were other factors.