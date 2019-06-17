8-year-old injured in shark attack off North Carolina coast

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (CNN) — An 8-year-old boy was attacked by a shark over the week in Bald Head Island, North Carolina.

The boy was treated for several puncture wounds on his leg and is expected to be OK.

Devan Davis’ family visits this beach often. They arrived about an hour after it happened.

“And I’ve heard about shark bites and attacks but nothing really here so this is kind of news to me,” Davis said. “But it can happen anywhere but it also might not happen. It’s not to scare people but if you see something, get out of the water for a minute, watch and just be careful.”

Last week, a 19-year-old was bitten off Ocean Isle while he was surfing.

Earlier in the month, a 17-year-old lost most of her leg at fort Macon State Park in an attack.