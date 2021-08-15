8-year-old boy shot while riding in car with mom in NC, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A boy was shot while riding in a car with his mother in Southern Pines Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported at 5 p.m. in the 700 block of West Michigan Avenue, according to Southern Pines Police Capt. Charles Campbell.

After police arrived, they learned the shooting happened nearby in the 800 block of South Mechanic Street.

The 8-year-old boy was riding with his mother when the shooting happened.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Campbell said.

The incident does not appear to be random, according to police. Campbell said the mother knew “the other party” involved.

No other information was released.