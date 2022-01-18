78-year-old pilot survives plane crash near Highway 55 in Angier, NC

North Carolina

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) – A small plane has crashed Tuesday afternoon off Highway 55 near the Wake/Harnett county line.

The plane went down just after 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 55 and Maude Stewart Road just north of Angier.

A CBS 17 crew said a blue single-engine plane on the side on the ground behind a Dollar General.

The crash site is about a half-mile from the Fuquay/Angier Airfield on Highway 55.

The Highway Patrol said the pilot, 78-year-old Rodney Whipple, was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

The pilot reported the plane hitting birds and he had to take evasive action, the Highway Patrol said.

The FAA is headed to the scene to investigate.

