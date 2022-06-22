GATES COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a 68-year-old woman died following a crash in Gates County.

According to the NC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Friday, June 17, around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Gatling Toad and Silver Springs Road.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that 68-year-old Carol Wright was driving her 2005 Toyota Camry when she ran off the road, overcorrected, hit a ditch, and overturned.



Officials say Wright was partially ejected and died on the scene. This is the third traffic fatality in Gates, officials say.