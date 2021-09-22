60-year-old Edenton man arrested for carrying a concealed weapon as a felon

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested in Edenton accused of firearm possession.

According to Edenton Police, officers were patrolling in the 200 block of East Church Street when they saw 60-year-old Rudy Sanders.

Police say Sanders had a warrant for failing to change his address as a sex offender. Sanders was arrested for the outstanding warrant, however, officers noticed that he had a concealed firearm.

Police charged Sanders with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon. He was placed under an $80,000 secured bond.

Rudy Sanders, Sept. 22, 2021 (Courtesy – Edenton Police)

