AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) – The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office says a fifth person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man and a teen dead.

According to officials, 29-year-old Rashad Quadre Harmon was arrested Tuesday and was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Harmon was also served with other outstanding warrants.

Cameron Lassiter, Justin Powell, Andreas Monger, and Brandin Hawkins were arrested and charged last month in connection to the shooting. Lassiter, Powell, and Monger were charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Cameron Jaiy’er Lassiter, 20. (Credit: Hertford County Detention Center) Justin Rashad Powell, 20, (Credit: Hertford County Detention Center) Brandin Deandre Hawkins, 24. (Credit: Hertford County Detention Center)

Hawkins was charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

These charges stem from a shooting that occurred on April 14 in the 300 block of Jernigan Airport Rd. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 46-year-old Derrick Monger and a 17-year-old fatally shot. An investigation revealed that the two fatally shot each other.

Further investigation revealed that there was a second shooting at the same home, which occurred moments after the first shooting. It was discovered that the home was struck multiple times and that one of the victims was grazed by bullet fragments.