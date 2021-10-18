5-year-old boy fatally shot in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Gunfire has killed a 5-year-old boy in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City police say they initially received a call around 5 p.m. Sunday of a child who was shot in the stomach with a BB gun.

When they arrived at 1403 River Road at Hickory Village Mobile Home Park, officers found a little boy with a gunshot wound caused by a real firearm. The boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Officers aren’t saying how the boy was shot or where the 9mm pistol came from, but neighbors told 10 On Your Side his death has shaken the Hickory Village community.

A next-door neighbor who did not want to be identified or put on camera had tears in her eyes while telling 10 On Your Side she knew the child and that her children were friends with him and often played together.

She also said the community is close-knit as everyone watches out for each other and is keeping the boy’s family in their prayers.

It is unclear how the child got ahold of the gun and where his family was when it was discharged.

Investigators will not say if charges will be filed due to the active investigation.

