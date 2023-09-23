PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people from an anchored ship as Tropical Storm Ophelia swirled over Lookout Bight in Cape Lookout, North Carolina.

The owner of the 38-foot catamaran used his cell phone to call Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders just after 7 p.m. Friday.

Everyone aboard the vessel, including three children, ages 4, 7 and 10, were wearing lifejackets.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew navigated through the narrow channel using parachute flares to light their path during the adverse weather conditions.

The crew arrived just before 9 p.m. and helped all of the passengers safely aboard the Coast Guard boat.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew flew overhead to provide light for their journey back to the Coast Guard station.

Once Tropical Storm Ophelia passes, local salvage crews will assess the anchored boat for damages.

No one aboard the vessel was hurt.

The Coast Guard encourages people to stay off the water, evacuate as necessary, secure belonging, stay clear of beaches and stay informed until Tropical Storm Ophelia passes.