5 inmates at Pasquotank Correctional Institution test positive for COVID-19

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina officials say five inmates at Pasquotank Correction Institution have tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came Friday night.

Officials said in a news release from the Pasquotank-Camden-Elizabeth City Emergency Management Agency that the inmates are isolated and away from the rest of the prison population.

They are receiving care from prison medical staff. None of those who have tested positive for the virus have needed to be hospitalized, the release said.

“The Department of Public Safety is doing everything in its power to keep staff, the offenders and ultimately the public safe during this difficult time,” the release said.

The release also said the Division of Prisons has “a long list” of actions it is taking to contain the spread of the disease. Those actions include:

Equipping all inmates and staff at the facility with masks.

Doing medical screenings, including temperature checks, for all people entering every state prison

Reducing the number of transfers between state prisons for two weeks starting April 7.

A longer list of the actions being taken can be found at the DPS website.

Latest Posts: