5.1 magnitude earthquake felt across North Carolina

HIGH POINT — A 5.1 earthquake centered in Sparta was felt across North Carolina on Sunday morning.
The earthquake was centered 54 miles northwest of Winston-Salem. It happened at 8:07 a.m., according to the official USGS report.
Many who felt the earthquake said it last 10-15 seconds.
Sunday’s 5.1 earthquake is the strongest earthquake to happen in North Carolina since 1916.
Developing…
