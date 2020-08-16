4th UNC-Chapel Hill COVID-19 cluster detected at residence hall

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth cluster of COVID-19 cases has been identified among UNC-Chapel Hill students at student housing, university officials said Sunday.
School officials say the cluster of COVID-19 happened at the Hinton James residence hall.
COVID-19 clusters, which are five cases or more at a dorm or dwelling, were identified at another dormitory. The school previously reported two other clusters in dormitories as well as another at a fraternity house.
The individuals in this cluster have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring, officials say. The Orange County Health Department has been notified and university officials are working with them to identify additional potential exposures.
