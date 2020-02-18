Live Now
49-year-old man reported missing in Elizabeth City

North Carolina
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Police Department is searching for a 49-year-old who has not been seen or heard from in nearly two weeks.

Authorities say reported Larry Lee Jordan missing at 5:17 p.m. Monday. He last spoke to his family about two weeks ago and they have not heard from him since.

Jordan is 5’6″ and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He also has family in Philadelphia.

If anyone has any information on Larry Jordan is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

