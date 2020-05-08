46 cases, 2 deaths at long-term care facility in Pasquotank County, NC

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — A long-term care facility in Pasquotank County, North Carolina, has reported 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The facility, Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, also accounts for two of three deaths resulting from the virus in Pasquotank, according to the Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Agency.

In addition to the 43 residents, two deaths and one recovery — comprising the 46 cases — there are 13 staff who have tested positive for the virus. Some of those staff may not live in Pasquotank, officials said.

Pasquotank has a total of 75 COVID-19 cases: 36 active, 36 recovered, and three deaths.

RELATED: North Carolina prepares to enter phase one of reopening plan; Gov. Cooper holds Friday briefing

On May 2, Albemarle Regional Health Services, which covers the region including Pasquotank County, announced it was going to help the long-term care facility with its outbreak.

The full statement can be read online.

At the time, the facility only reported two positive tests: an employee and a resident. One of those cases was reported as “recovered.”

The facility said it was working to manage any activity that could possibly increase the transmission of the virus.

Preventive measures include the use of personal protective equipment, isolation precautions, and extra cleaning. Visitor restrictions are also in place, group activities have been canceled, and extra screening is underway.

The extra screening is for staff, residents, healthcare providers and local emergency management and includes, at a minimum, taking daily temperatures, respiratory assessments and medical information monitoring.

