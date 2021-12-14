4 NC Ferry System routes to run reduced schedule on Dec. 24-25

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WAVY) — Four routes in the North Carolina Ferry System will be operating an alternate schedule during the Christmas holiday to save on operating costs.

The updated Christmas schedule for some ferry routes in NC are listed below.

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach:

  • Dec. 24-25:
    • From Cherry Branch:
      • 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
    • From Minnesott Beach:
      • 5:25 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Hatteras-Ocracoke:

  • Dec. 24-25:
    • From Hatteras:
      • 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight.
    • From Ocracoke:
      • 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Southport-Fort Fisher:

  • Dec. 25:
    • From Southport:
      • 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m..
    • From Fort Fisher:
      • 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Currituck-Knotts Island:

Closed Christmas Day

All other North Carolina ferry routes will run their regular schedules over the Christmas holidays.

