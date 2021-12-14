4 NC Ferry System routes to run reduced schedule on Dec. 24-25

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Norfolk in need of a meal during the Christmas holiday will have several options to go to.

Free Grab-N-Go meals will be offered at seven schools on four days during the winter academic break: 12/20, 12/22, 12/27 and 12/29.

During the meals, two days of snack/supper, per student, will be available on Mondays. Three days of snack/supper, per student, will be available on Wednesdays.

Hot meals will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis along with a variety of “take and make” meals which include ready-to-eat, thaw-and-serve, and microwavable items.